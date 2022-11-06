Peter Kay shocks fans with surprise tour announcement - details 

Peter Kay has wowed fans with a surprise announcement about his upcoming tour during an advert break on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. In a new commercial, Peter can be seen carrying a roll of carpet as he cheerfully chats with a neighbour.

When the neighbour asks him if he is going on tour, he confirms that tickets will be on sale from Saturday 12 November. The news was confirmed on his official Twitter account, which read: "Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10 am Saturday 12th November at http://peterkay.co.uk."

WATCH: The news was confirmed during I'm a Celebrity

Fans were unsurprisingly thrilled by the surprise announcement, with one tweeting: "Peter Kay has just managed to outdo the whole of the show in that add break. #ImACeleb," while another person added: "How can I watch I’m A Celeb now when all I can think about is buying Peter Kay tickets."

A third person added: "How did Peter Kay just casually announce his first tour in YEARS with a casual tv advert?! Sneeeaaaky!! #PeterKay #ImACeleb."

Peter Kay is back!

Peter previously cancelled his tour back in 2017. Taking to Twitter, he explained: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows, and any other outstanding work commitments.

@My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first. I’ve always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry." We’re so excited to see him back on tour!

