Is the BBC's The Pact based on a true story?

The second series of the BBC's gripping drama, The Pact, is well underway and has had viewers glued to the screen with its compelling plot.

MORE: Meet the cast of The Pact series two including this Shetland star

Starring Rakie Ayola, the drama focuses on a grieving family whose lives are changed forever when they are contacted by a stranger claiming to be connected to them. But how true is the story? Find out here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the series?

Is The Pact series two based on a true story?

While the events that take place in The Pact season two did not happen in real life, the story was inspired by writer and executive producer Pete McTighe's family history. "The idea for this series was actually based in part on my own family history and part of my partner’s family history," he told the BBC.

"It blended together in this alternate universe where I am basically Connor, where I could have walked into a family's life and said, 'Hello, I'm your brother'. But I never did. I didn't want to drop that bombshell on someone."

He continued: "I've always thought about what that moment would be and what it would look like and how it would feel, I've put myself in Connor's shoes. So that was really from where the idea sprang."

MORE: BBC confirms return of TWO beloved dramas - and we can’t wait

MORE: SAS Rogue Heroes: is BBC drama based on a true story?

Given the story focuses on disadvantaged people in desperate situations, Pete revealed that he spoke to real-life social workers in his research during the writing process. "They all told me how challenging it is for them, particularly now in the wake of the pandemic; they feel understaffed, underpaid, undervalued and yet they are absolutely vital," he explained.

Rakie Ayola and Lloyd Everitt play Christine and Will

"That really came through to me. It's not because of the workers that the system is stretched to breaking point. Obviously, they are doing everything they possibly can and more. It's clear to me that the system is definitely broken. There are cracks and people do fall through those cracks, especially historically before there were computerised systems in place to track people, which is something we take advantage of story-wise. This is the story of one of those people."

The Pact continues on BBC One on Monday 7 November at 9pm. You can watch the full box set on BBC iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.