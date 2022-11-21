All the different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this year - from food to good television Holiday season has officially commenced

Fall is officially fully underway and with the change towards colder weather comes the beginning of the holiday season.

Kicking off the festivities is Thanksgiving, which this year falls on Thursday the 24th of November, and with it, aside from the cozy weather, comes plenty of opportunities for fun festivities.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares her Thanksgiving decoration with fans

Whether it's cooking, heading out to see the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or staying in after turkey for a movie marathon, below are some ideas on how to keep busy, or relaxed! HELLO! takes a look in our special digital issue.

Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The famous parade is back for its 98th year

Beyond classic turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce, nothing gets more classic than the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. It has paraded down the streets of Manhattan since 1924, and will kick off at 9am from West 77th Street & Central Park West, going all the way down to Macy's flagship in Herald Square, on 34th Street.

Not sure you want to brave the crowds, cold and ginormous floats? Turn your television on to NBC, where Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will be presenting the big Thanksgiving bash.

Cook a classic and comforting dish

This corn casserole is an instant staple

Preparing a Thanksgiving meal can certainly be overwhelming, even choosing between what type of stuffing and sides to serve can be too much! However, this classic corn casserole, which went viral on TikTok last year for both its easiness and deliciousness, takes all of the stress and complications out of the way.

This corn casserole is as easy as it gets

Drew Barrymore garnered more than one million likes on TikTok when she shared her own spin on it, and you only need five ingredients! Just combine in a bowl one can of corn kernels, one can of creamed corn, a cup of sour cream, one 8 oz. box of Jiffy Corn Mix, and one stick of melted butter. Add to a casserole dish, place it in a 350°F oven for 45 minutes, and you're set!

Watch fall themed movies, football, or iconic Thanksgiving television

Families will have to choose between watching football or seeing Chris Evans and Billy Crystal in cozy cableknit sweaters

Everyone knows the right way to end Thanksgiving is laying on the couch with a food coma after all the turkey, and the last decision of the day is what to play on the TV.

On Thursday, the slated football games are the Bills vs the Lions at 12:30pm EST on CBS, Giants vs Cowboys at 4:30pm EST on Fox, or Patriots vs the Vikings at 8:20pm EST on NBC.

If football isn't your thing, or you're lucky enough to have another screen if you have an NFL fan in the house refusing to play anything else, Gossip Girl and Friends (both on HBO Max) have some of the most iconic Thanksgiving-themed episodes, or you can cap the night off with a cozy movie such as When Harry Met Sally, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Love Story, Little Women, You've Got Mail, or Knives Out.

