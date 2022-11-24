The Masked Singer fans left gobsmacked after award-winning actress revealed - find out who She starred in one of the most iconic horror films of all time

The Masked Singer fans have shared their delight after correctly guessing the identity of ‘Scarecrow’ in the latest episode.

In Wednesday night’s instalment of the FOX show - which was themed ‘fright night’ - the celebrity was unmasked as a Golden Globe-winning actress who starred in one of the most iconic horror films of all time.

WATCH: The Masked Singer pays tribute to late contestant Leslie Jordan

It was none other than Linda Blair, 63, who also received an Oscar nomination for her role in 1973’s The Exorcist. Posting on Twitter, many viewers revealed her creepy movements on stage that gave it away for them.

One person wrote: “I knew it was Linda Blair from the head turning clue.” Another shared: “The ‘bend over backwards’ comment…in the clue package made me think of The Exorcist.” A third added: “The clues were obvious. She said she had to bend over backwards to get noticed. She also said she left heads spinning everywhere.”

Once the confirmation had come through, many fans of the show shared their happiness at the involvement of the actress in the series. One wrote: “An absolute legend.” Another posted: “The lovely Linda Blair”. Reassuring social media users, a third joked: “If you see Linda Blair trending people, relax, she was just on The Masked Singer.”

The 'Scarecrow' was unmasked as actress Linda Blair

As she departed Linda, a dedicated vegan, told the audience that she had a “special” reason for being there because she wanted to highlight the work of her animal rescue foundation, the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation. She added that she had "really enjoyed entertaining you so much through the years".

However, Linda wasn’t the only star to be unmasked in the episode, which saw a double elimination. ‘Sir Bugaboo’ was revealed as the Grammy-nominated musician Ray Parker Jr. He wrote and performed the theme song to the 1984 film Ghostbusters.

