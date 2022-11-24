Law & Order creator hints at major romantic storyline twist for Olivia Benson this Christmas

Law & Order viewers were left delighted after the show’s creator hinted that a major romantic storyline twist would be happening for Captain Olivia Benson.

MORE: Law and Order fans call out show over major error during recent episode

Julie Martin, the NBC show’s executive producer, revealed that fans would get an update on the possibility of a future relationship between the character and Detective Elliot Stabler in an upcoming festive episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mariska Hargitay struts into CFDA Awards in figure-hugging dress

Long-time viewers have watched as Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have harboured unspoken feelings for one another for years. However, it seems that they may finally be having a conversation about their desires for one another.

It all started when a Twitter user tagged Julie, posting: “I don’t ask a lot but can you at least tell us if Liv will mention to SOMEONE. She’s in love with Stabler? Maybe Rollins before she leaves?” This prompted the producer to reply: “She will talk to Rollins about her feelings for Stabler in Episode 9, Dec 8th.”

MORE: Mariska Hargitay drives fans wild in figure-hugging gown with a twist

MORE: Law and Order forced to halt filming due to emergency

There was a passionate reaction from Law & Order fans who saw the public exchange. One person wrote: “Omg!! I am very excited, but also traumatized after over 20 years…hoping for the best, but expecting the worst? #trustissues.” Another commented: “Should we be nervous or excited? 1 bottle of wine or 2??”

Captain Olivia Benson is played by Mariska Hargitay

A third shared: “Oh my God! Can’t wait for this! It’s all we wanted!!!!” But a fourth wasn’t quire so sure, adding: “It’ll be 20 seconds long and she’ll say that she chose to move on from him huh. I’m so used to being burned that I’m kind of scared.”

It comes after Stabler drunkenly admitted in a recent episode that there was an unnamed woman he was in love with. Speaking to him about his revelation to her, Agent Tia Leonetti (Ayelet Zurer) said: “You said there’s a woman you’re in love with. Love shouldn’t be complicated. Love affairs, yes. They can get messy. But love, that’s different.”

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.