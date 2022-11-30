Richard Curtis on how Love Actually makes him feel 'a bit stupid' The much-loved festive film came out in 2003

Richard Curtis has admitted that Love Actually makes him feel “a bit stupid” due to its lack of diversity.

MORE: Matilda the Musical star Emma Thompson reveals unlikely inspiration for terrifying take on Miss Trunchbull

The screenwriter and director, 66, says that the much-loved festive film - which he created back in 2003 - now makes him feel “uncomfortable”.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The iconic Love Actually singing scene

Speaking to journalist Diane Sawyer for ABC’s The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later, he was asked if there was anything in the film that now “made you wince”. He replied that there were aspects of the movie that felt ”out of date” and there are things that he would “change” if he was making it again.

Richard said: “There are things you'd change, but thank God, society is, you know, changing. So, my film is bound, in some moments, to feel, you know, out of date.” He continued: “I mean, there are things about the film, you know, the lack of diversity makes me feel uncomfortable and a bit stupid.”

MORE: 9 Christmas movies that are coming out in 2022

MORE: 8 of the best Christmas films to watch on Netflix right now

Richard added: “You know, I think there are sort of three plots that have sort of bosses and people who work for them.” The Love Actually special aired in the US on November 29th, but currently has no UK air date.

Richard Curtis also wrote the films Notting Hill and About Time

Love Actually tells multiple stories of people falling in love. However, critics have in recent years noted the lack of diversity among the cast - apart from one interracial marriage between Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor, it is overwhelmingly white.

The film featured a stellar cast including the likes of Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brody-Sangster, Alan Rickman and Bill Nighy. It came after Richard’s previous hit films, including Notting Hill, Four Weddings and a Funeral and About Time.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.