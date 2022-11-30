Love Actually's Thomas Brodie-Sangster has a very famous actress girlfriend The star also has her own rather controversial ex

Love Actually fans probably best remember Thomas Brodie-Sangster as widower Liam Neeson’s sweet young son grappling with a crush on his classmate.

MORE: Richard Curtis on how Love Actually makes him feel 'a bit stupid'

However, the actor - who has starred in The Maze Runner and Nanny McPhee since the 2003 festive film - is now all grown up with a very famous actress girlfriend.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The iconic Love Actually singing scene

The 32-year-old has been dating St Trinian’s and Westworld star Talulah Riley, 37, since at least 2021, when they were spotted holding hands in London. However, they only made their red carpet debut in March of this year British Academy Film Awards 2022 Gala Dinner.

In June, Thomas posted about his other half - who he is thought to have met on the set of drama Pistol - on Instagram as she released her new novel. He wrote: “So proud of Talulah on the day her book, The Quickening, launches out to the world!”

MORE: Matilda the Musical star Emma Thompson reveals unlikely inspiration for terrifying take on Miss Trunchbull

MORE: 9 Christmas movies that are coming out in 2022

However, Talulah has her own rather well-known, and controversial, ex-husband. She was previously married - not once, but twice - to billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The pair met in 2008 and married in 2010, before splitting in 2012. They then got back together and wed again in 2013 before calling it quits once and for all in 2016.

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster went official with their relationship this year

In July, Talulah told The Independent that she understood it was “strange” to marry and divorce the tech entrepreneur, 51, two times. She said: "I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it's like a habit. We were saying, 'this is my husband.' 'This is my wife.' 'Oh, wait, no, we're not that anymore. We better be that again.”

Speaking of their "very deep love and connection" now, Talulah said: "He looks out for me. We are in a happy place now, where we're good to each other, which is really nice. I have the utmost love for him.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.