Katie Price breaks silence over trial footage being used in Harry and Meghan documentary trailer Paparazzi outside court were used in the trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming show

The trailer for the upcoming documentary Harry and Meghan seems to be all anyone is talking about since it was released on Monday - with many eagle-eyed fans pointing out that a moment showing paparazzi attention was taken from Katie Price’s trial outside Crawley Magistrates Court in December 2021.

While Katie hasn’t commented on the clip, she did share a screenshot of a news report revealing footage had been used from her trial onto her Instagram Stories, revealing that she had indeed spotted the footage.

Viewers had a mixed response to spotting the moment in the trailer, with one asking Netflix why 'misleading' footage had been included, writing: "Harry and Meghan documentary: Clip in trailer taken as Katie Price arrived at court last year. What the hell @netflix?!? This enrages me that you are using fake images to stoke feelings! Shame on you!"

Another person added: "I said I wouldn’t comment… but the producers using random clips of other people while insinuating it’s H&M is all very bizarre."

The new documentary is set to land on Thursday 9 December, and is called an "unprecedented and in-depth" documentary series. The synopsis reads: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

"With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

