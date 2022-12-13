When is The Repair Shop 2022 Christmas special airing? Here's all we know about the festive episode

The Repair Shop fans will be pleased to know that BBC One is airing a Christmas special episode on Tuesday evening and what better way to get into the festive spirit than watching the iconic barn transform into its own version of Santa's workshop?

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades pens emotional message about missing new wife

However, the episode in question is a repeat of the 2021 special, so while many who missed it the first time will be pleased to catch up, others might be wondering when this year's Christmas special will be on. Here's what we know about The Repair Shop at Christmas 2022...

WATCH: HELLO!'s Exclusive look at Repair Shop's Jay Blades' beautiful wedding

Loading the player...

When is The Repair Shop at Christmas 2022 on TV?

In 2021, BBC aired The Repair Shop on Christmas Eve, which was a Friday, and it seems they will be following the same weekday format this year.

By the looks of the BBC website, The Repair Shop at Christmas 2022 will air on Boxing Day (Monday 26) at 8pm on BBC One and the programme will be available on BBC iPlayer after the broadcast.

MORE: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades' unconventional beach wedding bucked all traditions

Exclusive: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades and bride Lisa in tears during 'emotional' tropical wedding

A gorgeous looking drinks bar will feature in the festive episode

Fans were overjoyed when a festive episode was confirmed by the official social media accounts for the beloved BBC show.

Posting on Instagram last week, they shared a photo of the team outside the Repair Shop barn which was adorned with beautiful Christmas wreaths and lights. In the photo, favourites including Will Kirk, Jay Blades and Kirsten Ramsay could all be seen sitting around a fire holding a mixture of presents, crackers, and drinks.

The festive episode will air on Boxing Day

What will feature on The Repair Shop at Christmas 2022?

The Repair Shop At Christmas 2022 will be a 59-minute episode featuring all its regular stars and experts. A synopsis reveals what fans can expect: "Adding a touch of pizazz to a 1960s home bar, which once formed the cornerstone of family Christmas parties for a newly arrived Caribbean family, are woodwork wizard Will Kirk and restoration royalty Dominic Chinea.

"Expert duo Steve Fletcher and Kirsten Ramsay face their own festive challenge in the form of a bent and bedraggled Christmas tree that’s been at the heart of family festivities for over 100 years." The episode will also see Mark Stuckey work on an old film projector and Pete Woods will fix an old trombone.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.