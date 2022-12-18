Gorka Marquez and his partner Helen Skelton put up a brilliant fight on Saturday evening as they competed in Strictly Come Dancing's Grand Final.

Alongside fellow competitors Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu and Fleur East and Vito Coppola, however, they were pipped to the post by Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson responds to husband Gorka's risqué Strictly routine with Helen Skelton

Gorka returned to social media on Sunday to reflect on a fantastic series, but it came after he faced some criticism on Saturday, when he didn't immediately appear happy for the winners, instead clapping while wearing a serious expression.

WATCH: Helen Skelton breaks down in tears as she's comforted by Gorka Marquez

Loading the player...

The show's viewers took to Twitter, with one writing: "I'm with Gorka on that result #Strictly," and others chiming in: "Is it just me who didn't like the way Gorka was after Hamza's victory?" and: "Disappointing from the lovely Gorka".

MORE: Strictly's Hamza Yassin moved to tears as judges reveal how he's changed the show forever

READ: Helen Skelton shares insight into family life following show-stopping routine

But others defended the dancer, commenting: "This 'disappointment' shot here does not mean he can’t be happy for the winner, just a natural emotion from a true competitor."

Helen and Gorka just missed out on the Glitterball

Another contributed: "I think people are misinterpreting Gorka's face after Hamza's win. I think it was genuine sadness and disappointment because he really believed in Helen's talent to go all the way. He soon was smiling and I'm sure he holds no ill feeling towards Hamza".

On Sunday, Gorka extended heartfelt words of congratulations to the winners on Instagram, sweetly writing: "THE CHAMPS!!! [two clapping emojis] Congratulations to both of you for a great series!! #bravo".

The pair during their Jive

Hamza released a statement, saying: "I am absolutely over the moon, I can't believe it. I didn't believe I would make it past week one, let alone make it to the final and lift that Glitterball.

"This wouldn’t have been possible without Jowita, she have been my absolute rock through this entire experience and I wouldn’t have wanted this journey with anyone else, and for that I will be eternally grateful…"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.