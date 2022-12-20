Strike: Troubled Blood viewers saying same thing about dramatic series finale Spoilers for episode four ahead!

The series finale of BBC drama Strike: Troubled Blood aired on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The fourth episode saw Janice Beattie unveiled as the killer, a nurse at Margot's practice who had murdered Margot before hiding her body in a cement concrete container, which was subsequently found by Robin.

Taking to Twitter to praise the surprising ending, one person wrote: "Episode Four: An excellent conclusion. I never saw Janice being responsible for the murders coming, and God do I feel for poor Robin in this series. She just can't seem to get away from sleazy men, can she?"

A second person added: "#Strike I cannot get enough of this marvellously written and even better acted programme," while another tweeted: "Fabulous. Could watch it forever. Still got last book to read yet. Superb books and programme. #Strike and #Robin such brilliant acting."

It wasn't just the murderer's identity that got viewers talking, however, as many commented on the chemistry between leading man Tom Burke and his co-star Holliday Grainger, who play Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

One person tweeted: "We couldn't ask for more chemistry. Tom and Holliday are just the perfect Cormoran and Robin," while another added: "How brilliant was #StrikeTroubledBlood?! Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are perfect for the lead roles."

Viewers praised the show's ending

Other fans were hoping to see a kiss between the two characters, with one person writing: "The ending of #TroubledBlood has me sobbinggggg. The beauty of it. Robin calling him Strike and Strike saying 'You're my best friend' and then him going to put his arm around her but stopping himself."

A second person added: "Another brilliant series of Strike. The pony balloon at the end though. Anyone else just shouting 'kiss her' at the tv?!"

Strike: Troubled Blood is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

