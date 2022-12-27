The Daily Lowdown: listen to our 2022 TV and Film roundup Check out some of the biggest moments over the year...

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown 2022 TV and Film special. In this episode we'll remember some of the biggest highlights in the TV and film calendar that have all taken place this year.

Check out our TV and movies special episode below...

The beginning of each year marks the beginning of Awards Season but in 2022, it looked a little bit different. The first major awards of the year, the Golden Globes, took place in January but went ahead behind closed doors. A number of stars had previously vowed to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over a lack of diversity within its board and organisation members. Instead, the event took place with no official ceremony and the winners were announced on social media.

It was arguably one of the most anticipated movie sequels ever and, after being delayed for a number of years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of Top Gun: Maverick finally arrived in May this year. The movie, fronted once again by Tom Cruise in the follow-up to his iconic 1986 film, has enjoyed non-stop success since it came out in cinemas, becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in the US alone beating Titanic in the process. The return of Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell was a big event and the world premiere took place in London with royal attendees Prince William and Kate.

In the world of TV, one of the UK most adored shows, Doctor Who, had some major news. After Jodie Whittaker announced her departure from the iconic role, it was announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa would be leading the cast of the new series. The new version of Doctor Who, which will be released in 2023, also marks the return of former director, Russell T. Davies.

Towards the end of the year, movie fans were super excited to hear that Lady Gaga had landed a role in the upcoming Joker sequel. The singer, who has enjoyed huge success in her acting career with her role in A Star in Born, will star opposite fellow Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the new movie which has begun production and is titled: Joker, Folie a Deux. The follow-up film will be released in 2024.

And it was the TV event that everyone was talking about - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prompted a huge response when they released their highly anticipated Netflix documentary. The six-part series saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit down to discuss their relationship from its early days to now and what their experience was like living as senior royals.

The pair also opened up about their decision to step back from their duties as senior royals in 2020. Some of the big revelations included how they met on Instagram, Meghan revealing her harrowing experience of being stalked by paparazzi and how Prince Harry felt the couple were not being protected before they decided to leave the UK. The full series is available on Netflix.

