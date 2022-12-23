The Daily Lowdown: Cardi B responds to criticism after recession comment

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Cardi B responding to a troll who called her out after she made a comment about the recession.

Not only that, but Lizzo gets emotional after reflecting on her past sleeping in her car.

Check out today's Daily Lowdown podcast below...

Cardi B has clapped back after she was called out for her recent comments on the economic recession. The rapper, worth a reported $40m, made a sarcastic quip on Twitter before a follower pointed out her wealth. However, Cardi responded by saying she is worth far more, but if she doesn't "save, work and budget" she could lose it all, adding that she too has "bills, responsibilities and people" she has to help.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Justin Bieber calls H&M's new line of merchandise 'trash'

SEE: Lizzo turns up the heat in stunning bikini-clad photos during beach vacation

Cardi B is worth more than $40m

Fatboy Slim was worried he would never tour again after admitting he was unsure what the future of live music would look like following COVID-19. The DJ confessed that social distancing restrictions at the time left him fearing that it would be "the end" for him. Thankfully, that isn't the case as he has several live shows lined up next year.

Lizzo is one of the biggest names in music and has enjoyed much success over the last few years, but it was a very different story a decade ago. In a sneak peek at her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the singer became emotional as she reflected on doing her first network TV interview from inside her $26m LA home after being forced to sleep in her car and couch-surf before finding fame, calling it a "milestone" moment for her.

James Cameron could bring back The Terminator

James Cameron has already had a great start to his Christmas following his latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, smashing it at the box office – but he's already thinking about his next project, which could see him revive a fan-favourite franchise. James revealed that he is in discussions to do another Terminator film, and possibly more in the future. Should it get the green light, the director admitted he "would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy".

ABBA are responsible for bringing us classics like Dancing Queen and Fernando, and while they are both catchy tunes, there's no denying they are very different sounds – a decision the band made after being influenced by The Beatles. Benny Andersson recently admitted that ABBA learned to bring "diversity" to their music after listening to the Fab Four's stream of singles that always sounded different from their previous work, saying it helped the Swedish hitmakers to give their own albums "listening value".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.