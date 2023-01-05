Lorraine Kelly's fans go wild for this £15.99 Zara leopard print dress - but hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly was a vision on Thursday as she rocked a bold and beautiful midi dress emblazoned in a striking leopard print.

The 63-year-old ITV presenter took to Instagram to flaunt her outfit of the day, slipping into a pair of slick ebony heels and sporting a flirty red manicure. "Today's outfit @zara - £15.99 in the sale - really comfortable and easy to get into!" Lorraine penned in the caption of her post.

The mother-of-one wore her signature brunette bob in a glossy, straight style, adding a soft bronzer, tonal eyeshadow and natural lip to complete her ageless beauty glow.

"You look beautiful! I have this dress and it's so comfortable to wear," penned a fan in the comments, while another wrote: "Love your frock Lorraine, and a bargain too!"

Lorraine rocked a bold and beautiful dress on her namesake show

If you're quick enough, Lorraine's £15.99 animal-print midi is still available on Zara. With elegant long sleeves, a surplice neckline and a vampy front slit, we predict it's set to be a sellout.

Loving the leopard print look this season? So are we. This mesh midi dress from Oliver Bonas is another January sale item we've got our eye on. Featuring flattering ruffles and an elegant mock neckline, this £38 midi is a wardrobe staple that can effortlessly take you from day, to night.

Leopard Print Midi Dress, £38, Oliver Bonas

The TV star's return to her namesake show comes after a quiet Christmas out of the spotlight amid her recovery from a recent surgery.

The Scottish star was speaking to Dr. Hilary Jones on Tuesday's episode of her show, sharing that she'd had keyhole surgery to fix an issue with her shoulder.

Lorraine explained to viewers that she underwent keyhole surgery

"I had a wee operation on my shoulder – it's been annoying me for ages," she told her co-star. Lorraine went on to thank her surgeon, praising the keyhole surgery he performed.

"Thank you to professor Levy and his brilliant team because oh my goodness me, keyhole surgery is incredible!" Lorraine exclaimed. "They just had to remove some calcification and a little bit of bone and I'm doing my physio and I'm all fine."

