Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Meet the cast and characters

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has finally made its debut with episode one premiering on AMC. Based on the bestselling novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the supernatural thriller is helmed by a stellar line-up that includes The White Lotus alum Alexandra Daddario and Mad Men's Harry Hamlin. Keep reading for all the details about the Mayfair Witches cast…

Alexandra Daddario as Dr Rowan Fielding

Alexandra Daddario portrays leading lady and neurosurgeon, Dr Rowan Fielding. After discovering that she possesses supernatural powers and a disturbing legacy, Rowan must contend with two major challenges – first, the shocking revelation that she's the heiress to a family of witches, and second, "the sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Dr Rowan Fielding is a neurosurgeon who discovers that she has supernatural powers

A familiar face in Hollywood, chances are you've seen the actress appear in other major projects. With an impressive portfolio that includes True Detective, The White Lotus, Baywatch and New Girl, Alexandra has garnered widespread critical acclaim for her performances and she even received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022.

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

For readers of the books, Ciprien Grieve is described as a combination of Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner. An agent of the Talamasca – a secret society that tracks paranormal activity – he is tasked with guiding Rowan as she navigates the many trials and tribulations of the supernatural world. Portrayed by Tongayi Chirisa, the actor has previously starred in Sleepy Hollow, iZombie and Another Life.

Tongayi Chirisa portrays Ciprien Grieve – an agent of the Talamasca secret society

Jack Huston as Lasher

Jack Huston takes on the role of Lasher, an evil shape-shifting spirit that has long haunted the Mayfair family. Known for his roles in Ben-Hur, American Hustle, Fargo, The Irishman and House of Gucci, Jack also hails from Hollywood royalty as the nephew of actors, Anjelica Huston and Jack Huston.

Jack Huston takes on the role of Lasher, a villainous shape-shifting spirit

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

You might recognise Harry Hamlin from a wide variety of TV shows, including Veronica Mars, Mad Men, Shameless, Glee and Angie Tribecca. Cast as Cortland Mayfair in the AMC series, he is the matriarch of the family and father to Jojo.

Harry Hamlin's Cortland is the patriarch of the Mayfair family

