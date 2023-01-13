NCIS star Vanessa Lachey shares update after revealing 'shock' over crossover episode The NBC crossover saw NCIS LA and NCIS Hawaii come together

NCIS star Vanessa Lachey has been keeping fans updated on social media this week following the major crossover episode. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress and TV star re-posted a previously unseen photo from behind the scenes of the NBC show.

The snap was originally shared by Vanessa's co-star Alex Tarrant, who plays Kai Holman in the detective drama series, on his Instagram Stories and sees Mark Gessner, Vanessa and Tori Anderson posing behind the scenes in character.

WATCH: NCIS aired its major crossover episode this week

The caption read: "@MarkGessnerpix is yet another reason to turn in to @ncishawaiicbs if you don't find him funny we can't be friends." Referring to Tori and Vanessa, the actor added: "There are also these two badass lady's/agents in vests. I guess that makes three reasons to book a spot on the couch for Monday?" We agree!

Meanwhile, Vanessa appeared in the major event episode in her usual role as Special Agent Jane Tennant, and it seems it went down a treat with fans. The Love Is Blind presenter was also keen to share her "shock" at how successful the crossover was with viewers.

The actress often updates her fans with photos from the show

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa said: "Wow!!! I'm shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV last night and @ncishawaiicbs beat all the other major networks combined numbers in our time slot!"

The actress added: "Shouldn't be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo Nui Loa! Congrats to my brothers & sisters of the NCIS franchise!!!"

Alex Tarrant and Vanessa Lachey in NCIS Hawaii

Earlier in the week, the star became emotional as she shared her pride at being the first female lead on the show. During her appearance on The Talk, the hosts told the audience about Vanessa's achievement as she walked onto the stage.

She said through tears: "I wasn't gonna get emotional, but you said I made history and I never really thought about that. I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead. So, a massive thank you to CBS studios and CBS networks."

