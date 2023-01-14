Amanda Holden addresses David Walliams' Britain's Got Talent replacement Amanda caught up with Alex Jones and Ronan Keating on The One Show

Amanda Holden is set to reunite with her Britain's Got Talent co-stars later this month, but she'll also be joined by a brand new judge, who will officially replace David Walliams. Following the announcement of the comedian's departure, fans have been busy speculating who might take his place on the judging panel, and thanks to Amanda, we might be one step closer to finding out!

While appearing on The One Show on Friday evening, the mum-of-two addressed the recent replacement rumours concerning her good friend Alan Carr. Asked whether the TV presenter might appear on Britain's Got Talent, Amanda simply replied: "Well, watch this space."

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows her support for David Walliams

Loading the player...

Attempting to remain tight-lipped, she joked: "I was really contained and found my filter. Watch this space. He'd be really good, it's a good idea."

Referencing her former co-star, she added: "We'll miss David, but it's a good idea."

MORE: Britain Got Talent: Amanda Holden's close friend and comedian Alan Carr set to replace David Walliams – report

READ: Ant and Dec break silence on new Britain's Got Talent judge following David Walliams controversy

Back in December 2022, the comedian was forced to step down after 10 years on the show, following the release of a leaked transcript in which he could be heard insulting two contestants with expletive comments.

It's rumoured that Alan Carr might join the judging panel

David previously apologised following the leaked transcripts and released a statement which read: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

A spokesperson for ThamesTV added: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show's expectations as to future professional conduct."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.