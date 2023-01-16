The best of cinema in 2023: 12 top movies to look out for this year From Margot Robbie in Barbie to Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid…

Cinema trip anyone? This year there couldn't be more choice when it comes to big blockbuster movies to watch. There are a number of films due to drop this year that have not only been years in the making but have been within the online consciousness for a long time, meaning their releases come highly anticipated.

From Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's internet-breaking turn as Barbie and Ken, to Harrison Ford reprising a career-defining character for the first time in 15 years, it seems 2023 is a biggie. Here are some of the biggest films to look out for this year...

The Fabelmans

Release date: January

Steven Spielberg's heartwarming ode to cinema has received plenty of praise and is a contender for this year's awards season thanks to its late 2022/early 2023 release. Set in post-war Arizona, Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) heads to the movies for the first time with his parents. The experience changes his life forever as he begins his journey to become a filmmaker - but a family secret comes to the surface and alters the course of his path. Michelle Williams and Paul Dano also star.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Release date: April

Chris Pratt received a little bit of controversy for his turn as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, but the film looks like a fun watch. The film, which also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor Joy and It's Always Sunny's Charlie Day, has a plot that many might have predicted. Plumber Mario, along with his brother, Luigi, travels through an underground labyrinth to save the captured Princess Peach. One for both adults and kids.

Renfield

Release date: April

Official photos and promotional material for Renfield starring Nicholas Cage were shared just this month, meaning that excitement for Chris McKay's Renfield is beginning to grow. The horror-comedy movie sees the A-List actor play the role as Count Dracula himself, meanwhile, Nicholas Hoult takes on the leading role as his long-suffering servant, R. M. Renfield, who finds himself a new lease of life in the modern world. This one is sure to be an interesting watch.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Release date: May

Fresh off the back of Super Mario, Chris Pratt will be back for the third volume of Guardians of the Galaxy. The synopsis reads: "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful." Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, and Dave Bautista will also be back.

The Little Mermaid

Release date: May

A live-action Disney film is exactly what this year needs. And who better to portray Ariel than the gorgeously talented Halle Bailey? The actress and singer, who, along with her sister, Chloe, formed a singing duo mentored by Beyonce no less, will take on the titular role as the princess who longs to be where the people are and makes a huge sacrifice to make it happen. We can't wait!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Release date: June

It's been more than 40 years since the first film and 15 years since Harrison Ford's previous turn as the iconic archaeologist but the wait is finally over as the fifth Indiana Jones film is almost here. Harrison is reprising the role of Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr for The Dial of Destiny and the anticipation alone could make it the movie of the year. Although the fifth in the franchise, it's the first of its kind not directed by Steven Spielberg and not written by George Lucas, so many die-hard fans and critics are going to be chomping at the bit to see what it has to offer. This one will need a trip to the IMAX, we reckon.

Barbie

Release date: July

When those images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on set as Barbie and Ken were released online, Greta Gerwig's Barbie cemented itself as one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2023. The film itself sees Barbie set off for the human world after being banished from Barbieland. It's going to be weird and wonderful – we can't wait.

Oppenheimer

Release date: July

Fresh off the back of his final turn as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders' final series, Cillian Murphy threw himself into movie work when he began filming for Oppenheimer and this year the film will finally be released. The actor will portray American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the movie tells the physician's story and how he came to develop the world's first atomic bomb. In addition to Cillian, the supporting cast is equally impressive with Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., and Rami Malek all starring.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

Release date: July

2022 will be a year that Tom Cruise is unlikely to forget thanks to the incredible success and reception of his box office smash, Top Gun: Maverick. But in true Cruise style, he's not slowing down. Leaving Maverick behind, Tom is reigniting Ethan Hunt for the first of a double bill of Dead Reckoning, and, judging from the stunts we've seen for this film alone, we think it won't disappoint.

Wonka

Release date: November

When a still of the star of the moment Timothée Chalamet donning Willy Wonka attire went viral in 2021, fans lost their minds. The Hollywood A-Lister has been filming the movie in the UK in recent years and we cannot wait to see it! The movie tells the "origin story" of Roald Dahl's character Willy Wonka and how he came to create his Chocolate Factory.

Dune Part II

Release date: November

Speaking of Timothée, the actor continues to be booked and busy because he's also set to appear in the sequel to Dune. Timothée will reprise his role as Paul Atreides in the follow-up along Zendaya as Chani. Fans can look forward to a couple of new faces joining the cast too: only Austin Butler and Florence Pugh! So, you know, no big deal…

The Colour Purple

Release date: December

Halle Bailey is another name you'll be hearing a lot this year. After The Little Mermaid's release earlier in the year, she'll be popping up again on big screens for the musical movie adaption of The Colour Purple.

Alice Walker's novel about the life-long struggles of an African American woman living in the deep south has been transformed for the screen before, as well as for the stage, but the 2023 movie sounds equally powerful and brilliant. Taraji P. Henson will portray Shug Avery while singer Fantasia plays Celie Harris Johnson. Also starring is singer Ciara, Colman Domingo, and H.E.R.

