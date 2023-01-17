Dan Walker pens heartfelt message on special anniversary alongside co-star Carol Kirkwood

Dan Walker penned a touching message on Tuesday alongside his former BBC Breakfast co-star, Carol Kirkwood.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old - who now presents on Channel 5 - shared a joyous photo of himself beaming alongside Carol, 60. In the photo, the weather presenter could be seen launching an arm around Dan in a playful display of friendship.

Marking BBC Breakfast's milestone 40th anniversary, Dan captioned his post: "Happy 40th birthday to #BBCBreakfast.

"It was a real privilege to sit on the famous sofa for six years. It is a special programme, made by a brilliant, dedicated team and it continues to be an important show for the huge, loyal audience."

Heaping praise on Carol, Dan finished his message by adding: "Also… Carol is the best," followed by a red heart emoji.

Delighted fans and friends were quick to congratulate the presenting duo, with one writing: "Miss seeing you nearly every morning on the show Dan," whilst a second noted: "Happy 40th Birthday BBC Breakfast. Will always remain a loyal viewer. Since the age of Three and a half."

A third gushed: "The best smiles," followed by a trio of red heart emojis, and a fourth simply added: "Congratulations".

Dan's heartfelt social media update comes after the father-of-three responded to Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and shared his own tales of sibling rivalry.

Over on Twitter, the news presenter revealed: "I got asked today what is the worst thing I ever did to my brother… I once threw a rugby ball up the stairs to him. It went through his hands, hit the loft catch and the ladder came down at great speed and knocked him clean out!"

I got asked today what is the worst thing I ever did to my brother… I once threw a rugby ball up the stairs to him.

It went through his hands, hit the loft catch and the ladder came down at great speed and knocked him clean out! #SiblingDamage — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 5, 2023

Delving further into his childhood, Dan remorsefully opened up about a different spat which left his brother in crutches. He explained: "The low point came on the day I was sent to bed early after an argument. I put drawing pins through the carpet by our bedroom door and he stood on them when he came in.

"One got stuck and had to be cut out at A & E." Dan recalled the incident vividly and illustrated the anecdote with a 'nauseated face' emoji. "…The poor fella was on crutches for weeks."

