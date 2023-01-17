All you need to know about shocking new documentary The Price of Glee The documentary film explores Ryan Murphy's juggernaut of a show

Glee was arguably one of the biggest shows to premiere in the last 15 years. Beginning in 2009, the series, created by Ryan Murphy, followed a group of high school students who all join the New Directions glee club, putting on a number of weird and wonderful performances in the hope of becoming champions.

Behind its satirical and musical plot, the six-season show, which launched the careers of Lea Michele, Amber Riley and more, faced a number of shocking turn of events as its cast of stars found themselves catapulted to fame. And now, a documentary series is seeking to pull the curtain back on what they believe went on behind the scenes. Check out the trailer below for the documentary exposé and keep reading to find out more about The Price of Glee…

WATCH: The official trailer for The Price of Glee

Loading the player...

What is The Price of Glee about?

As the trailer begins, the caption reads: "In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead," informing viewers what the documentary intends to focus on.

The synopsis for the three-part series also states that it takes a closer look at the "endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies."

Meanwhile, Jason Sarlanis, an executive at Investigation Discovery, described the show in a statement: "While celebrating the show's indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee."

MORE: Ryan Murphy's 11 best TV shows of all-time

MORE: Netflix's Warrior Nun fans fight back following show's cancellation - details

Glee ran from 2009 until 2015

What are the biggest revelations from The Price of Glee?

The Price of Glee will feature interviews with cast family members, friends, journalists and former crew members to discuss the show's highs and lows. Some of the biggest revelations that have been discussed so far surround the sudden deaths of previous cast members, Corey Monteith, Naya Rivera and Mark Salling who all died in tragic circumstances.

The show discusses all three incidents, with many discussing Corey's substance abuse, the allegations surrounding Mark and the tragic circumstances around Naya's death in 2020 when she drowned during a boating trip.

Naya's dad George appears in the documentary and recalled the last time he spoke to his daughter before she died. Speaking about his grief, George says: "You don't process it... I don't know what everybody else does but for me, it's as fresh today as it was two years ago."

Naya Rivera sadly died in 2020

How can I watch The Price of Glee?

The Price of Glee is being streamed in a number of ways, so there are a few options for those wanting to tune in. For those in the US, you can watch the series on ID and Discovery+, as well as on Hulu. For those in the UK, Discovery+ is available to subscribe via your Prime Video subscription, where you can stream all three episodes.

What are the fans making of The Price of Glee?

It seems fans have had a mixed reaction the series so far. Taking to social media, one person was unimpressed: "Just finished watching #thepriceofglee, and it was genuinely terrible; 99.9% of the things discussed were already public knowledge, and it felt SO strung out… three hours of my life I will NEVER get back."

Another was unhappy with the series: "I was expecting much more from that glee documentary… just said and recapped everything we already knew #ThePriceOfGlee." What's more, it's been reported that the cast of Glee chose to have "nothing to do" with the documentary.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.