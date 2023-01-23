Happy Valley: why does Hepworth’s daughter refuse to take off her coat? Warning, spoilers for season three, episode four

Fans have been going wild over the final season of Happy Valley, with one subplot following Ryan's abusive PE teacher Rob Hepworth and his wife Joanna, who is obtaining illegal drugs from her neighbour pharmacist, Faisel. In the series, Rob and Joanna share two daughters - with one refusing to take her coat off at any point.

The occasional suggestion that Poppy removes her coat - as well as Faisal’s own family noticing that the little girl never takes it off, has definitely sparked questions with viewers. One person wrote: "Desperate to know why the little sister won’t take off her coat though #HappyValley," while another person added: "Yes, it’s almost midnight and yes, I’m still thinking about Happy Valley. Those two big storylines peaking: the choreography of the writing and direction! But also, still, the details. The breadcrumbs being laid. TAKE THAT COAT OFF."

A third person added: "Also, the kid with her coat on is gonna be a huge part of their story I reckon," while another called the coat "significant". Since Rob was physically and emotionally abusive to Joanna, some fans have speculated that he does the same to his daughters, while others have suggested that it is for security when her dad is around. What do you think?

What's the deal with Poppy's coat?

This wasn’t the only huge discussion point of the episode, which concluded with Tommy Lee Royce managing to escape from captivity and go on the run once more.

The show’s creator Sally Wainwright has confirmed that there will indeed be a huge showdown between Catherine and Tommy, telling Radio Times: "In season 3, there’s a very big face-to-face showdown. The kind of cathartic showdown that people have waited for. It’s pretty dramatic." We can’t wait!

