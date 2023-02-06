Happy Valley fans are certain there will be a spin-off with Ryan - get the details Warning spoilers ahead for Happy Valley’s season three finale

Happy Valley’s season three finale aired on Sunday night, and has been an indisputable hit for BBC. The series concluded with Catherine Cawood finally getting closure from her arch nemesis Tommy Lee Royce - as well as finally realising that Ryan is nothing like his father. However, the final shared other revelations - including a major hint at what Ryan will be doing next. Find out more…

In the episode, Ryan has a chance meeting with the chief superintendent Andy Shepherd, who mistakes him for a new police recruit - and Ryan’s reaction has led viewers to believe that he will follow in his granny’s footsteps as an officer. See the moment here…

WATCH: Ryan's future teased in Happy Valley finale

Loading the player...

Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "I honestly think that detective saying to Ryan he has something about him to be a recruit was pivotable and the reason he spoke.

Will we be seeing PC Ryan Cawood?

"He was on a knife edge at that point. That was the moment he knew who he was, it sparked confidence and self-belief," while another added: "Is it too early to call for a #happyvalley spin-off? Ryan as a new copper (with the odd cameo from his gran offering advice)? Or am I just not letting go."

A third person added: "What we need now is for Ryan to join the police and a whole new story in a couple of years because I’ve got my fingers in my ears when they say that’s the end of Happy Valley." Another person requested a spin-off, writing: "I’m not saying Sally Wainwright was setting up a future spin-off when that police officer thought Ryan was a new recruit... but I won’t be shocked if we get it in the future."

Will there be another Happy Valley?

Despite fan requests that Ryan gets his own spin-off show, it looks unlikely at this particular moment in time. The show's creator Sally Wainwright has always been vocal about the story concluding with season three. Speaking at the BFI premiere, executive producer Will Johnston explained: "It definitely isn't coming back – and again this is [from] Sally and Sarah who completely and rightly feel that you can have too much of a good thing. We're really not doing any more.

The finale aired on Sunday night

"When you get to it [the ending], I really hope you'll feel content that if that's the last you ever see of the characters of Happy Valley, it was a big way to go out."

'How did episode 6 end?

The conclusion of the season three finale sees Catherine finally reach the day of her retirement. Speaking to Ryan, she realises that her grandson as never planning on going on the run with his dad, Timmy Lee Royce, and that he is in fact just a normal, well-adjusted teenager and nothing like his psycopath father. She then has a final encounter with Tommy, who breaks into her home while believing it is empty. Check out our full explainer here.

Did you enjoy the season finale?

