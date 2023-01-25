How much do the Britain's Got Talent judges get paid? Former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli has joined the cast

Britain's Got Talent is back filming a brand new series and there's a new judge, too. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Bruno Tonioli has joined the panel alongside regulars Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, replacing David Walliams in the process.

But the choreographer's acquisition to the ITV show has reportedly sparked some controversy among his fellow judges. According to The Sun, Amanda, who has been on the show since the first series aired in 2006, and Alesha, who joined in 2012, were said to be unimpressed that Bruno was offered the same salary in his first season. So how much do the judges get paid? Here's what we know.

WATCH: Britain's Got Talent braves the chill with silk blouse

Loading the player...

Alesha and Amanda are said to be paid a six-figure sum of £850,000 for appearing in the talent competition, while boss Simon Cowell, earns a seven-figure deal with reports stating he earns over £1.5 million per episode.

After Amanda and Alesha were said to be unhappy about Bruno being offered the same salary, reports stated that this was lowered, however, the exact number has not been revealed.

MORE: Amanda Holden delights fans with rare baby photo - and it's so sweet

MORE: The Family Pile star Amanda Abbington talks BGT star partner's paralysis following stunt gone wrong

Former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli has joined BGT

Bruno was confirmed to be joining the show when the first set of auditions kicked off on Tuesday at the London Palladium. The former Strictly star shared a video to his Instagram expressing how excitement at being the newest member of the BGT family.

"Oh hello my friends, here we are, Britain's Got Talent!" he began, adding: "I'm so excited, it's my first show I have no idea what's going to happen but I'm sure it's going to be brilliant!"

The 2023 auditions kicked off at the London Palladium on Tuesday

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the Italian TV star joining BGT. One person said: "I think he is going to be funny," as a second wrote: "Can't wait to see what he brings to the show!!"

While many commented how they would miss David, a third fan added in defense of Bruno: "Give Bruno a chance. He's missed Strictly, so I think he'll be amazing on here!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.