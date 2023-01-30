Carol Kirkwood returns to BBC Breakfast amid feud rumours

Carol Kirkwood has returned to BBC Breakfast following her absence on Friday morning's programme.

The 60-year-old was missing from the show ahead of the weekend and was temporarily replaced by meteorologist Sarah Keith-Lucas.

The popular weather presenter marked her return with a post to Instagram, sharing a snap from Monday's show alongside the caption: "Good morning xxx," alongside two heart emojis.

Fans were pleased to see Carol back on their screens and took to the comments section to welcome her back. One person wrote: "Morning Carol, hope you have a lovely day," while another added: "Morning Carol, looking lovely as usual."

Carol's absence from Breakfast comes just weeks after the presenter was forced to deny rumours of a feud between herself and host Naga Munchetty.

She told The Sun: "I love Naga and we just have banter. I love the camaraderie between us and everyone. It's a good, fun job."

Carol returned to BBC Breakfast on Monday

Despite the rumours, Carol has always maintained that she and the rest of her co-stars are friendly on and off the camera. "We're all friends off screen as well as on screen. And everybody has each other's backs. I know sometimes I tell a joke and nobody laughs, but they will all try and rescue the situation so I don't feel like a complete idiot, which is really nice," she told the Radio Times.

Fans will be pleased to see Carol back on their screens considering the recent presenter shake-ups at the BBC. It was recently reported that as many as 14 presenters could be cut from the schedule as a result of BBC News and BBC World News merging into one channel.

Sarah Keith Lucas stepped in for Carol on Friday

Just last week, Joanna Gosling announced that she would be leaving BBC News after over two decades on the programme.

"I am signing off after 23 years at BBC News, and before I go there are just a few things I wanted to say. I know this job is personal. We come directly into your home to tell you what's happening – good, bad, funny, sad. And in doing my work I always consider how you might be responding to the news you are hearing and what you might want to know," she told her viewers.

"But your response to me leaving has been completely unexpected and I have been really touched by the wave of warmth and kindness from you, and I want to say thank you for all of your good wishes. It really has meant a lot to me."

