NCIS Hawai'i: When will Lucy Tara return to Hawai'i?

NCIS: Hawai'i fans were delighted when CBS revealed that Yasmine Al-Bustami would be returning to the show as Lucy Tara in Monday's episode.

Viewers will get a glimpse into Lucy's life aboard an aircraft carrier as she gets her first big case as Special Agent Afloat, a job she left the island for back in episode seven. But when will Lucy be back in Hawai'i? Here's all we know…

When will Lucy Tara return to Hawai'i?

While we don't know the exact date that Lucy will be reunited with her girlfriend Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) in Hawai'i, we can speculate that it could be soon.

We already know that Yasmine is due to return to set at some point, as was confirmed by the drama's executive producer Christopher Silber, who told TV Line that fans can expect a "good deal of action" from her in future episodes.

Fans will see Lucy working on an aircraft carrier in Monday's episode

Responding to a question from a fan asking if Lucy will be in any fighting scenes upon her return, Christopher said: "Yes. WHEN Lucy is back there will be a good deal of action for her. We can't wait."

Considering season three has yet to be commissioned, it's likely that Lucy will return at some point in season two. If the current series follows a similar scheduling pattern to the first, we can expect the finale to take place around May of this year, by which time Lucy should be back.

Fans can't wait for Lucy and Kate to be reunited

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Monday's episode, titled Misplaced Targets, which will see Lucy tackle a case onboard while the rest of the team attempt to take down Kai's (Alex Tarrant) old friend-turned-criminal after he goes after the agent.

In photos released by CBS, Lucy can be seen hard at work on the ship. Reacting to the snaps, viewers have taken to Twitter to share their excitement. One person wrote: "Can't wait to see Lucy!!" while another added: "And finally we have her back. We missed her."

