Rhiannon Ally's poignant message to GMA co-stars just before shake-up on show GMA3 has seen a change in co-hosts over the past few months

Rhiannon Ally has been praised for her hosting skills on GMA3 since filling in for Amy Robach on the popular daytime show back in November.

The TV star is incredibly popular and is tipped as becoming a permanent replacement for Amy.

What's more, Rhiannon hasn't even been at GMA that long, with her sharing a poignant message to her co-stars just a few weeks before she stepped into Amy's role last minute.

On Instagram mid November, Rhiannon shared a photo of herself at the GMA studios, with Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, and another of her in the dressing room with Sam Champion.

She wrote: "My first time in studio for @goodmorningamerica . Thank you @robinrobertsgma @michaelstrahan for the warm welcome! And no one makes me smile more than my dear friend @samchampion."

At the time, fans were quick to send supportive messages, including: "That desk was meant to have you on it," and "You deserve this Rhiannon, wishing you nothing but the best."

The star is currently hosting GMA3 alongside DeMarco Morgan and long-running host Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

It's not yet known whether Rhiannon and DeMarco will be permanently replacing Amy and T.J Holmes on GMA3, following the news last Friday that they are officially leaving ABC.

However, the departure was subtly acknowledged on Monday, as it was the first time that the duo didn't announce themselves as covers for Amy and T.J. Amy and T.J. were taken off air in November after news of their affair came to light.

Rhiannon with her co-stars on GMA3

They have been keeping a low profile ever since, but have been pictured on a number of occasions, most recently in LA where they were seen embracing just hours after their meeting with ABC to confirm their departure.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

