Happy Valley star Jame Norton’s next project revealed - and it sounds brilliant Warning, major spoilers about Happy Valley finale from the beginning of the article!

Happy Valley’s finale finally aired on Sunday night - and saw James Norton’s villainous Tommy Lee Royce finally meet his end by setting himself on fire in Catherine’s kitchen and eventually dying in the hospital. James has received high praise from fans for his role - but what is the actor going to do next? Find out about his hugely exciting next role…

James Norton’s next project

Following the conclusion of Happy Valley, James is set to star in the play version of A Little Life, a novel adaptation by Hanya Yanagihara. The show, which is taking place at the Harold Pinter theatre on the West End, is also set to star It’s a Sin actor Omari Douglas, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson and Karen Pirie star Zach Wyatt. Find out what James had to say about the play here…

WATCH: James Norton opens up about A Little Life

What is A Little Life about?

A Little Life follows four close friends - Jude, Willem, JB and Malcolm (played by James, Luke, Omari and Zach respectively) - and their lives over the years as well as the highs and lows of their friendships, romances and careers. The novel particularly centres on Jude, whose past is a mystery to those closest to him - as is the reason behind his difficulty with walking due to an injury he has never explained.

James as Tommy Lee Royce

The play is set to have a run time of a lengthy three and a half hours, something James recently discussed on The Graham Norton Show. After revealing that he will have snacks hidden on stage during the run due to living with Type One diabetes, he explained: "I don’t leave the stage for a couple of hours… so I have juice and sweet stuff which I’ll have to have scattered around the stage in case I go hypoglycaemic so it’s an added thing to navigate but for all the type 1 diabetes out there, it doesn’t stop you from doing long four-hour plays!"

Graham joked: "Type One diabetic are going, 'Oh… I thought that was the perk!'"

