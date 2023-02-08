How David Muir's been a huge support to Amy Robach's likely 20/20 replacement Deborah Roberts The ABC star's previous co-host Amy Robach departed the network in January

David Muir had been hosting 20/20 with Amy Robach since 2018, but at the end of January the 49-year-old departed ABC following her affair with T.J. Holmes.

It has not yet been revealed who will replace Amy on the popular news show, but fans are hopeful that it will be the program's contributor, Deborah Roberts.

David has a close friendship with Deborah, who is the wife of Today anchor Al Roker.

The World News Tonight star has been a huge support to Deborah over the last few months in her personal life too.

It's been a tough time for Deborah, as Al was seriously ill in hospital for several months at the end of 2022, having suffered from blood clots in his lungs.

David had been regularly messaging Deborah on social media during Al's hospitalization, and was there for her during the worrying time.

David Muir is incredibly close to 20/20 co-star Deborah Roberts

Deborah has been reporting for 20/20 since 1995, and became a contributing anchor for the show in October.

At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin shared in a statement: "I am excited to share that Deborah Roberts will begin an expanded role as a contributing anchor for 20/20 in addition to her current position as senior national affairs correspondent for Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir."

As well as Deborah, David also has a close bond with Amy - although he is yet to speak out about her departure from the show. David has said in the past that he hoped he and Amy were "able to break through that noise and give these people the voice they deserve," while hosting together.

David Muir on the red carpet with Deborah Roberts and Amy Robach

The pair not only worked on 20/20 together, but Good Morning America too. David regularly fills in on the popular morning news show, and back in 2021 he even took his long-running segment, American Strong, to GMA for a month.

At the time, Amy wrote a message on social media which read: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David's incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

David has filled in for Amy and T.J. Holmes on GMA3 too, having stepped in back in December shortly after they were taken off air. David was good friends with not only Amy, but her estranged husband, Andrew Shue too.

