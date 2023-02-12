Donnie Wahlberg's new TV projects away from Blue Bloods explored The actor is married to Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg is known and loved for starring as Danny Reagan in the CBS series Blue Bloods, and fans of the show will be pleased to know that his next two projects will see the star bring more cop dramas to the channel.

Back in December, it was reported by Deadline that the actor, who is married to Jenny McCarthy, had sold two crime dramas titled Samaritan and Harbor Blue to CBS.

The 53-year-old, who is a proud father to sons Xavier and Elijah, is set to executive produce both projects, with writers Steven Kane (Halo) and Chad Gomez Creasey (NCIS) at the helm.

Donnie plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods

Samaritan, which was written by Kane with the story by Kane and Creasey, focuses on a young hustler who discovers a 'glitch' in an app that notifies her of crimes and emergencies before they happen. In an attempt to prevent future tragedies before they occur, she teams up with a grizzled detective.

Harbor Blue, which is written and executive produced by Creasey, focuses on a team of adrenaline junkies from the NYPD Harbor Unit, who are tasked with securing and policing the 576 miles of treacherous waterfront surrounding all five boroughs, delivering justice to criminals on and off the water.

The release dates for the two new shows are yet to be announced.

The new police dramas aren't Donnie's only projects away from Blue Bloods, as he and his wife Jenny recently shared the trailer for their new documentary, Spellers. Watch the emotional trailer below.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the actor revealed that the film will premiere in Spring this year.

"Jenny and I are so incredibly proud to be Executive Producers on such a groundbreaking and awe inspiring documentary — Spellers," he wrote.

"Inspired by the book Underestimated: An Autism Miracle — the new full-length documentary SPELLERS challenges conventional wisdom regarding a group often relegated to society’s margins: nonspeakers with autism," he continued.

