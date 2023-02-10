GMB star Kate Garraway surprised as co-star Adil Ray 'escalates' debate in heated moment What did you make of the Good Morning Britain moment?

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway joked that things had "escalated" on the set on the hit breakfast show after her co-star, Adil Ray, discussed an upcoming segment on the show.

In the moment, which took place on Friday, Kate was asking Adil’s opinion on the idea of guests taking leftover food home from restaurants, only for her co-star to passionately explain his annoyance at a similar situation - leaving Kate surprised by his heartfelt response. Watch the moment here…

WATCH: The moment on GMB where Adil Ray speaks passionately in debate

Addressing his friends on the show, he looked into the camera and said: "I want my Tupperware box! It’s got a purple lid and I want it back… There’s a little one that I gave you the mint sauce in, where’s that?" Kate joked: "It’s personal."

Kate has recently shared details of her personal life after having a "tricky 48 hours" with her husband Derek, who was badly affected by COVID. The star had treated herself to an early-morning trek around her home when she spied the first crocuses of the season peeking through some of the frosts.

Kate joked about the conversation escalating

She wrote: "So this is why I love nature & gardening so much - after a tricky 48 hours of feeling like am trudging uphill on ice my first crocus bursts up - the spirit of life & hope in gorgeous yellow form!!"

The presenter recently explained why she was no longer filling viewers in on her husband's health, telling Lorraine Kelly: "The thing I've been really aware of is people saying, 'Oh she's talking about that again'. I don't want to go on about it because I've learned that you only really know what it feels like until you're there. You imagine it, but you don't know."

