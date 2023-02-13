Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh corrects on-air error after fans react

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh corrected a mistake while presenting Monday morning's edition of the current affairs programme.

The broadcaster, who was hosting the ITV show alongside Robert Rinder, was discussing singer Sam Smith and their daring fashion ensemble at Saturday evening's BRIT Awards, when Ranvir made a slip-up and referred to the gender-neutral singer as "he".

Viewers picked up on the mistake, with one person tweeting: "@GMB probably should brief Ranvir that @samsmith identifies as they/them?" As another asked: "@gmb didnt you brief correctly about pronouns to be used with Sam Smith?"

However, after realising the error, the broadcaster was quick to correct herself and while introducing the designer Hari Krishnan to the show, Ranvir then referred to Sam as "they" and branded the outfit "pure art".

Ranvir Singh was presenting alongside Robert Rinder

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain viewers were somewhat confused when Monday's programme began after noticing Susanna Reid was missing from her usual spot. The regular presenter was absent from the show due to the half-term break, leaving Ranvir and Robert to fill in.

Susanna's break comes soon after she revealed some good news with her fans: she has been nominated in the Network Presenter of the Year Category. The TV star shared on social media last week: "Such an honour to even be in the running alongside these legends. Nominated for Royal Television Society Awards: Network Presenter of the Year."

The ITV hosts were discussing Sam Smith's BRIT Awards outfit

The mother-of-three then went on to detail the full list of nominees, adding: "Clive Myrie BBC News for BBC1, Huw Edwards BBC News for BBC1, Susanna Reid Good Morning Britain ITV Studios for ITV."

Despite being confused about the presenter shake-up, fans were clearly thrilled to see Robert and Ranvir back on their screens. After Robert posted a selfie on Twitter of the pair before the show began, one person replied underneath: "A delight to see you on my screen!" A second said simply: "I love @Ranvir01," as a third added: "Love a good Judge Rinder v’s politicians in the morning on #gmb @RobbieRinder."

