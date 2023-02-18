Masked Singer 2023: who is Fawn? All the clues and theories so far The Masked Singer final will see Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino battle it out

The Masked Singer final is almost here! Set to air on Saturday night, fans will get to watch as Fawn, Phoenix and Rhino battle it out one last time in front of the celebrity judging panel. But with so much mystery surrounding the final three, we're taking a closer look at one of the season's most popular contestants – Fawn. So, what do we know about her? From all the clues revealed so far to the fan theories swirling around on social media, here's what you need to know…

What clues have been revealed about Fawn?

Over the last few weeks, we've received plenty of clues about Fawn, who hinted that while you "might think of a fawn as a young deer, I'm certainly not the baby" and that while she used to be "awkward" her "brain helped me to win later in life." There has also been a cryptic reference to the date, November 1st.

Fawn revealed that she travels a lot and has won trophies – do you know who she could be?

Following her debut, episode four brought further clues about the masked singer, including Fawn's collection of trophies. She then revealed: "my own aspirations were always much simpler and I'm pleased to say I accomplished those goals more than once."

In episode five, Fawn explained that she had "travelled great distances," which means that at times she's had to take as many as "three maybe four flights a day." Fawn was quick to add that her disguise on The Masked Singer isn't the first one that she's worn either.

Do you think you've cracked the case yet? Ahead of the big reveal on Saturday, let's take a look at the most popular fan theories surrounding Fawn's identity.

Most popular fan theories about Fawn on The Masked Singer

There have been several theories about Fawn's identity, with some fans believing that either Nicole or Natalie Appleton, sisters from the British girl group All Saints, could be under the mask. Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Fawn has to be an Appleton sister on Masked Singer - 1st November clue = All Saints' Day."

Fans have speculated that either Nicole or Natalie Appleton could be Fawn

"@MaskedSingerUK #Fawn is defo one of the All Saints!!!! Maybe an Appleton ???!" agreed another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Fawn is an Appleton sister. I'm going with Nicole as they mentioned presenter #MaskedSingerUK."

Other celebrities that have been linked to Fawn include Danii Minogue, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Carol Vorderman and Kym Marsh, but one of the most surprising has been Shania Twain. Viewers became convinced that Fawn might be the country music legend, and have been tweeting their guesses recently, especially as she's been in London.

Others are convinced that country music legend Shania Twain is behind the mask

"Fawn is Shania Twain. She's in the country. It's definitely her!!!" commented one. "Ok, I'm now convinced Fawn is Shania Twain. She's in the UK at the Brits #TheMaskedSingerUK," added a second.

