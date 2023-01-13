The Masked Singer stars' homes couldn't be more different – see inside Inside the homes of Rita Ora, Davina McCall and more

The Masked Singer is a show that keeps us guessing right until the end and the celebrity judging panel are definitely on the rollercoaster with us, including many failed guesses and shocked faces when the singers are revealed.

Away from the spotlights of the studio, the likes of Davina McCall and Rita Ora have the most stunning homes, and here's your chance to take a look…

WATCH: The Masked Singer's latest season has us gripped

Loading the player...

Davina McCall's home

Davina McCall lives with her boyfriend Michael Douglas and her children Holly, Tilly and Chester reside in a £3.4million home in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

LATEST: Davina McCall debuts hair makeover after dividing fans with new fringe

The presenter often shares looks inside her property when she's busy working out, giving fans a chance to admire her beautiful home.

Rita Ora's home

Singer Rita Ora spent £7.5million on a Grade II-listed six-bedroom mansion in Primrose Hill in February 2021 and has since been granted planning permission to carry out extensive renovations on the property.

Security is a top priority for the spare and an official report when applying for planning permission read: "Due to her success, her fame, her wealth and exposure to the public and media, this all leaves her open to unknown sinister risks/intentions.

"There are two rooms that can be used as a safe room where the client can go as a last safe haven. The door must be strong with good locks, and whichever room is chosen must have good mobile phone coverage."

Jonathan Ross' home

Jonathan Ross owns a very quirky property in Hampstead and he shares it with screenwriter wife Jane Goldman and their three children Betty, Harvey, and Honey.

The star regularly shares looks inside his mind-blowing office, which is crammed full of movie and comic memorabilia. Quite the man cave!

Mo Gilligan's home

Comedian Mo Gilligan lives in London and while the star isn't an over sharer on Instagram, we do know a little about his home thanks to a Radio Times interview where he revealed his private study has posters from his stand-up tours and all of his awards. "It's not a shrine to myself," he told the interviewer. "

Fans had a very rare glimpse inside his home when he appeared on Lorraine. The décor looks very chic indeed!

Joel Dommett's home

Host of the show Joel Dommett lives with his model wife Hannah Cooper since buying their London home in 2019. In the lounge the couple have a sweet tribute which is a nod to how they first met. There's a huge neon sign which reads: "You had me at emoji," alluding to the fact the couple met online.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.