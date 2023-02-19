BAFTA faces awkward blunder after wrong winner for Supporting Actress was announced Troy Kotsur presented the award at the Royal Festival Hall

The BAFTA Film Awards are well underway, but one moment confused attendees at London's Royal Festival Hall early on in the ceremony. CODA actor Troy Kotsur and a sign language interpreter appeared on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress but Carey Mulligan's name was mistakenly announced before it was then confirmed that Kerry Condon was the winner.

Carey was nominated in the category for her role as Meghan Twohey in the film She Said, meanwhile Kerry was nominated for her part as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin.

It's not clear how the mix-up occurred but Kerry then swiftly took to the stage to accept her award. Some guests at the BAFTAs took to social media before it aired on BBC One to reveal the mistake. However, the moment was not shown on the live broadcast.

One person tweeted what happened: "#BAFTAs Best Supporting Actress mistakenly announced as Carey Mulligan, when it was actually Kerry Condon. #BaftaAwards #BAFTA."

Kerry Condon picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress

A second wrote: "Very awkward moment when Carey Mulligan's name was read out instead of Kerry Condon. But Troy Kotsur made a quick recovery and aside from some puzzled looks in the audience, people seem to have largely moved on. #BAFTAs."

A third added: "Gasps in press room when Carey Mulligan wins for Best Supporting Actress for 'She Said' but wrong - goes to Kerry Condon for 'The Banshees of Inisherin'."

Actor Richard E. Grant and TV presenter Alison Hammond were the hosts of the prestigious film event.

Carey was nominated for her role in She Said

The evening has been a celebration of the past 12 months of film with titles like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun hoping to win big in major categories such as Best Film.

Some big names were in attendance including nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal, while others like Bill Nighy, Viola Davis, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler were also spotted on the red carpet.

