BAFTA Awards 2023: complete list of winners and speeches

Sharnaz Shahid
The BAFTA Awards, also known as the British Academy Film Awards, has held its annual awards ceremony honouring outstanding achievements in the film industry on 19 February
The 2023 BAFTA Awards is one of the most star-studded events of the year, showcasing the best of the British and international film industries.
Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, the red carpet was filled with A-listers dressed in their finest attire, eager to show off their fashion sense and celebrate the achievements of their peers.
The ceremony, hosted by Alison Hammond and Richard E. Grant, was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and nominees Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh, who is in the running for Best Actress.
Tonight's awards recognised excellence in various categories, including best film, best director, best actor, best actress, and much more. The night was filled with suspense, as some of the biggest names in the industry are up for awards in various categories.
Keep scrolling to find out the winners of this year's British Academy Film Awards as they are announced live ahead of being aired on BBC One.
Richard E. Grant is one of the hosts at this year's BAFTAs
BAFTA 2023 highlights
- Tributes were paid in a moving In Memoriam clip
- Prince William emotional over the late Queen's tribute
- Wrong winner for Supporting Actress was announced
- Richard E Grant and Alison Hammon host for the first time
In Memoriam
A touching In Memoriam clip also played, paying tribute to late stars Anne Heche, William Hurt, Olivia Newton-John and Robbie Coltrane. Robbie's Harry Potter co-star Emma Thompson was seen wiping away her tears.
The Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William and Princess Kate made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs. William, 40, looked smart in a black velvet tuxedo while Kate looked stunning in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black arm gloves. She also chose statement earrings from high street favourite, Zara. Prince William has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition for wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.
Prince William and Princess Kate looked incredible
During one emotional moment, the Prince looked visibly emotional as Dame Helen Mirren paid a special tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. As an image of the monarch flashed up on screen, Dame Helen said: "Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star." The actress, 77, has portrayed the monarch on the silver screen and on the stage, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006's biographical drama The Queen.
Wrong winner announced
Although the BBC decided to edit this part, CODA actor Troy Kotsur appeared on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress but mistakenly announced Carey Mulligan's name before it was confirmed Kerry Condon was the actual winner. Carey was nominated in the category for her role as Meghan Twohey in the film She Said while Kerry was nominated for her part as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin. It's not clear how the mix-up occurred but Kerry then swiftly took to the stage to accept her award.
Accepting the award, Kerry said: "Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman."
New BAFTA hosts
Actor Richard E Grant hosted the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall while This Morning presenter Alison was at the helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One show. During his opening speech, BAFTA presenter Richard made a dig at Will Smith's Oscars slap. The Withnail and I actor, who hosted the awards, took to the stage to welcome guests to the ceremony when he made a joke about the jaw-dropping moment which took place last March.
BAFTA 2023 complete winners list:
Makeup and Hair
Elvis - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Production Design
Babylon - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Documentary
Navalny - WINNER
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye - WINNER
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Babylon
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Top Gun: Maverick
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Batman
The Fellowship
Costume designer Sandy Powell - RECIPIENT
Sound
Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Tár
Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun - WINNER
Georgia Oakley, Helen Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Liden, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Elvis
The Batman
Empire Of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
The makers behind All Quiet on the Western Front picked up various awards
Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Casting
Elvis - WINNER
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Kerry Condon won the award for Supporting Actress
Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
