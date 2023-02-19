BAFTA Awards 2023: complete list of winners and speeches The British Academy Film Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the film world

The 2023 BAFTA Awards is one of the most star-studded events of the year, showcasing the best of the British and international film industries.

Held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, the red carpet was filled with A-listers dressed in their finest attire, eager to show off their fashion sense and celebrate the achievements of their peers.

The ceremony, hosted by Alison Hammond and Richard E. Grant, was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and nominees Jamie Lee Curtis, Viola Davis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh, who is in the running for Best Actress.

Tonight's awards recognised excellence in various categories, including best film, best director, best actor, best actress, and much more. The night was filled with suspense, as some of the biggest names in the industry are up for awards in various categories.

Keep scrolling to find out the winners of this year's British Academy Film Awards as they are announced live ahead of being aired on BBC One.

Richard E. Grant is one of the hosts at this year's BAFTAs

BAFTA 2023 highlights

- Tributes were paid in a moving In Memoriam clip

- Prince William emotional over the late Queen's tribute

- Wrong winner for Supporting Actress was announced

- Richard E Grant and Alison Hammon host for the first time

In Memoriam

A touching In Memoriam clip also played, paying tribute to late stars Anne Heche, William Hurt, Olivia Newton-John and Robbie Coltrane. Robbie's Harry Potter co-star Emma Thompson was seen wiping away her tears.

The Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Princess Kate made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2023 BAFTAs. William, 40, looked smart in a black velvet tuxedo while Kate looked stunning in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black arm gloves. She also chose statement earrings from high street favourite, Zara. Prince William has been the president of Bafta since 2010, and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition for wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.

Prince William and Princess Kate looked incredible

During one emotional moment, the Prince looked visibly emotional as Dame Helen Mirren paid a special tribute to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. As an image of the monarch flashed up on screen, Dame Helen said: "Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star." The actress, 77, has portrayed the monarch on the silver screen and on the stage, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006's biographical drama The Queen.

Wrong winner announced

Although the BBC decided to edit this part, CODA actor Troy Kotsur appeared on stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress but mistakenly announced Carey Mulligan's name before it was confirmed Kerry Condon was the actual winner. Carey was nominated in the category for her role as Meghan Twohey in the film She Said while Kerry was nominated for her part as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin. It's not clear how the mix-up occurred but Kerry then swiftly took to the stage to accept her award.

Accepting the award, Kerry said: "Thank you Martin (McDonagh) for this part, and thank you for all the parts you gave me throughout my career. You make me so proud to be an Irish woman."

New BAFTA hosts

Actor Richard E Grant hosted the 76th annual film awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall while This Morning presenter Alison was at the helm the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, as part of the BBC One show. During his opening speech, BAFTA presenter Richard made a dig at Will Smith's Oscars slap. The Withnail and I actor, who hosted the awards, took to the stage to welcome guests to the ceremony when he made a joke about the jaw-dropping moment which took place last March.

BAFTA 2023 complete winners list:

Makeup and Hair

Elvis - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Production Design

Babylon - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Documentary

Navalny - WINNER

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

British Short Film

An Irish Goodbye - WINNER

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Triangle of Sadness

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Babylon

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

Top Gun: Maverick

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Batman

The Fellowship

Costume designer Sandy Powell - RECIPIENT

Sound

Avatar: The Way of Water - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Tár

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - WINNER

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Outstanding Debut by British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun - WINNER

Georgia Oakley, Helen Sifre, Blue Jean

Marie Liden, Electric Malady

Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Elvis

The Batman

Empire Of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

The makers behind All Quiet on the Western Front picked up various awards

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once - WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Casting

Elvis - WINNER

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Film Not in the English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Kerry Condon won the award for Supporting Actress

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin - WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

