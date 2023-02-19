Austin Butler pays tribute to Presley family in emotional BAFTAs speech The star won Best Actor for his role as Elvis

Austin Butler paid tribute to the Presley family when he picked up the Best Actor award for his role as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic at Sunday evening's BAFTA Film Awards.

The actor, who beat competition from stars like Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, took to the stage and thanked his director during his acceptance speech before thanking the Presley family. Watch the video below to see Austin's speech…

WATCH: Austin Butler's emotional speech after winning Best Actor for Elvis

Loading the player...

Austin's tribute to the Presley family comes just a few weeks following the sad death of Lisa Marie Presley aged 54. The actress was rushed to hospital in January after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas. Lisa Marie was placed in an induced coma and given a temporary pacemaker, but her mother, Priscilla announced her death hours later.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla confirmed in a statement.

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate shine on the red carpet at 2023 BAFTAs - best photos

MORE: BAFTAs 2023: Will Smith's Oscar slap becomes focus as host Richard E Grant makes joke

Austin Butler won the BAFTA for his role as Elvis Presley

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Meanwhile, in addition to Austin's big win, the BAFTAs saw other stars and titles take home awards across the major categories.

Lisa Marie passed away aged 54 in January

All Quiet on the Western Front swept the board with seven wins including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Film Not in the English Language and Cinematography.

Cate Blanchett took home the award for Best Actress for her role Tár. Kerry Condon picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress in The Banshees of Inisherin, while her co-star Barry Keoghan won for Best Supporting Actor.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.