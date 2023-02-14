Priscilla Presley says Elvis Presley would say 'you are me' of Austin Butler's portrayal of him The Elvis actor won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the Baz Luhrman biopic

Priscilla Presley and Austin Butler may have formed a strong bond after the Elvis biopic debuted, but that doesn't mean she wasn't dubious of him playing her iconic ex-husband.

The actor has been widely lauded for this portrayal as the late King of Rock in the critically-acclaimed Baz Luhrman movie, earning both a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination.

However, the Elvis director admits Priscilla, naturally, had very high standards and was even "cynical" when it came to casting.

Recalling the casting process ahead of filming in Australia – which took nearly three years because of the coronavirus pandemic –Baz told Entertainment Tonight: "I was not gonna make the film unless I found someone who could play Elvis," adding: "I didn't really think I could."

Though he eventually gained all of the confidence in the world after he saw Austin become Elvis, it didn't take away the "nerve-wracking" feeling when it came to showing Priscilla the movie.

He admitted: "[Priscilla] was quite cynical about how this young kid could, in fact, manifest her husband," and the outlet reports the director noted how many "disappointments" the Presley family have felt over different on screen portrayals of the late Blue Suede Shoes singer.

Priscilla became nothing but supportive of Austin after seeing the film

He added: "I remember Priscilla said, 'I know I was hard on you,'" in an email she wrote to him.

However, Austin proved more than capable of portraying Elvis accurately, and the Moulin Rouge director revealed that Priscilla maintained her husband would most certainly approve.

The Presley family – including the late Lisa Marie Presley – was part of the movie's roll-out

He said she told him: "Every wink, every move, if my husband was here he would say, 'Hot damn, you are me!'"

Further, the Australia-native told ET: "She said, 'How did he know about Elvis' rage, his stillness, his inner life, his complex inner life?'" adding: "Because that's not out there. That's not in a biography."

