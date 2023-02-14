This Morning guest in tears as boyfriend proposes in incredible on-air moment Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson hosted on Valentine's Day

Love was in the air for two This Morning guests on Tuesday as the show filmed a man called Dan proposing to his girlfriend live on air.

To celebrate Valentine's Day, the ITV programme helped Dan pop the question to his partner Ellen by installing secret cameras in a restaurant where the pair were enjoying a breakfast date. Watch the emotional moment below.

VIDEO: Watch Dan pop the question to his girlfriend live on This Morning

The two lovebirds were casually chatting in the restaurant, with Ellen completely unaware of what was about to happen next.

Suddenly, the staff burst into song and dance, with a waiter performing his rendition of Bruno Mars' Marry You.

Dan then got down on one knee and popped the question, prompting Ellen to excitedly accept his proposal before bursting into tears.

Hosts Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson were quick to congratulate the pair, with Josie asking Ellen how she was feeling.

"My goodness, I'm so shocked. I can't stop crying," she said, while wiping tears from her eyes.

Dan proposed to his girlfriend Ellen live on This Morning

This isn't the first time that the ITV show has facilitated a proposal live on air. Back in 2020, Grenadier Guard Greg proposed to his girlfriend live on the show, after being apart from her for six months.

Greg, who was stationed in the Falklands, surprised his partner Mercedes, who had been invited to the set for a tour of the studio with her daughter, Ava.

After Mercedes said yes, hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford surprised the couple with an inclusive holiday in the Dominican Republic to celebrate their engagement.

Tuesday's romantic moment comes just a week after Vanessa Feltz opened up about her split from fiancé Ben Ofoedu live on the show.

Dermot and Josie were quick to congratulate the pair

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the presenter revealed that she felt "terribly humiliated".

She went on to say: "I'm not alone and I've been through it before. It's not like I'm a stranger to this stuff, I've already had a horrible divorce. It's quite familiar this awful feeling but I'm absolutely not going to let it grind me down, I'm just not."

Ben apologised for his infidelity in a new interview, saying Vanessa is the "love of my life".

