Loose Women's Jane Moore reveals special treat following difficult past months

Jane Moore has been navigating a tricky personal life as of late following the news that she was separating from her husband and her mum sadly being hospitalised last week.

But on Thursday night, the Loose Women star gave herself a reason to smile as she treated herself to a trip the National Theatre. The presenter shared a photo outside the London venue, with her presumably going to watch a performance of Phaeda, a play that has been getting universal acclaim from reviewers.

Jane chose not to caption her image as she posed next to the poster instead using a hashtags for the National Theatre and the play.

She made sure to look her best for her outing, as she styled out a maroon coat over a white shirt, and she carried a small clutch bag underneath her shoulder.

Following the news of her split from her husband of 22 years, Jane headed abroad to relax and visit some beautiful locations, including Laos and Thailand.

However, just ahead of her return to the UK, her mum was sadly hospitalised following a fall.

Jane headed for a night out following some tough weeks

Thankfully, Jane's mum has recovered since the incident with the journalist thanking hospital staff at St George's Hospital for the care they gave.

"I cannot thank them enough and she's now back home and recuperating well," she told her followers. I will be back @loosewomen next week so see you all then. Have a great weekend everyone."

Fans immediately sent Jane messages of support, as one shared: "Hope she's on the mend Jane," while her Loose Women co-star Katie Piper posted a heart emoji.

A second said: "Hope your mum gets back to full health soon Jane," and a third wrote: "Oh no Jane what a worry for you. Hope she makes a full and speedy recovery soon."

