Brenda Edwards inundated with support on first anniversary of son's death The Loose Women presenter penned a moving tribute

Brenda Edwards marked the first anniversary of her son Jamal's heartbreaking death on Monday.

To mark the poignant occasion, the TV star, 53, shared a moving carousel of images and video clips featuring her son.

In her lengthy caption, she penned: "Self Belief is my baby Jamal's Mantra, this post is dedicated to my baby. It's been one year and yet it still feels like yesterday."

She continued: "I thank you for continuing to inspire me daily and for helping me to get my dreams together… This has been nearly two years in the making [blue heart emoji] #SelfBelief #JamalEdwards #inspiration #rockwithit #comeon."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt messages of condolence. "Sending so much love," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Thinking of you Brenda, lots of love and huge hugs."

"Brenda, you're amazing. Your courage and strength is so positively encouraging," penned a third, and a fourth added: "So much love for you and your family today and every day."

SBTV founder Jamal died aged 31 following a suspected heart attack in February 2022. In an emotional statement, Brenda wrote: "I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal's devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son."

Issuing a warning, she continued: "These types of substances are extremely unpredictable and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in future."

Back in March 2022, Brenda and her family announced the launch of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation, which aims to "support those causes that mattered most to Jamal".

Since its launch, the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation has been working hard to combat homelessness, support people with mental health issues, and provide young people with essential life skills.

