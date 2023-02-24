Ginger Zee, Katie Couric and Steve Osunsami react to tragic shooting of reporter and nine-year-old girl in Orlando Journalists from across the country have been reacting to the tragic news story

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has added her voice to the chorus of tributes which have followed the tragic shooting of a reporter and nine-year-old girl in Orlando, Florida.

The meteorologist, who only recently returned to GMA after a period of ill health, took to her Instagram story in order to post an image of Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons who lost his life along with the message 'Rest in Peace'.

Tributes left for News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons

Dylan was killed while reporting on the scene of a homicide in Orlando on Wednesday. A nine-year-old girl was also fatally wounded during the incident, in which her mother and Spectrum News 13 photojournalist Jesse Walden were also critically injured.

Ginger Zee was not the only prominent name calling for a moment to remember the victims of this tragedy.

Responding to a video which showed tearful Orlando news reporter Luana Munoz having to report on the death of her colleague, Katie Couric posted on Instagram: "This is not normal. My heart goes out to @luana_munoz27, the @news13 network, and the entire Orlando community. I pray something, somehow changes in this country." Watch the video Katie shared below.

Meanwhile ABC's senior national correspondent Steve Osunsami posted an emotional statement in reaction to the news of a reporter being killed while just doing his job.

"Prayers for the family of reporter Dylan Lyons who has passed, photgrapher Jesse Walden who remains critically wounded, and the staff at @news13 in Orlando," his caption started.

Steve's post featured this image of Dylan at work

"Seeing these photos from friends who knew this young man hits us all hard. So many of us have been sitting in a car, just like that, in what is sometimes a vulnerable position, often in strange places, and usually at odd hours, working on the next report."

The reporter then revealed: "Over the course of my career I’ve had a gun flashed at me twice, and today I reached out to the producers who were with me at the time to say that I was thinking of them… and this," before signing off his post with the hashtags: "#gunviolence #reporting #safety #pleasewatchyourself".

