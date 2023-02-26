Will Smith misses his first award win since infamous Oscars incident The actor won an NAACP Image award for his role in Emancipation

2023's award season is in full swing, and though it has had its fair share of memorable and meme-inducing moments already, it has prompted many to recall last year's Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

It was especially remembered on Saturday during the NAACP Awards, from which the actor was absent despite his nomination for his role in Emancipation.

His role as an enslaved man in 19th century Louisiana – the historical fiction film is the first the star has premiered since the viral Oscars moment – awarded him the the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a motion picture.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film's plot, per IMDb, reads: "A runaway slave forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a tortuous journey to escape plantation owners that nearly killed him."

Released on Apple TV+ at the end of last year, the movie had been initially delayed in the aftermath of Will slapping Chris on stage.

Aside from a win for a Beacon Award from the African-American Film Critics Association alongside the film's director, it's the only nomination the actor himself earned for the movie, though the movie did receive nods for its cinematography, ensemble cast, costume design, and original score.

The award was announced by Glass Onion star Janelle Monáe

Though it is unclear why Will was absent from the awards, which saw attendance from stars such as Zendaya, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Serena Williams, and more, his absence comes shortly after the Academy revealed that they have incorporated a crisis team to their organization inspired by the events of last year's wards.

Speaking with TIME, the Academy's CEO, Bill Kramer, who only became the organization's leader last July, detailed what measures would be in place should a surprise crisis arise in the middle of the show.

Will's last major win was hist first Oscar, shortly after the infamous slap

He said: "We have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and many plans in place," adding: "We've run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen."

