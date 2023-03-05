GMB's Susanna Reid sparks reaction as she announces return of co-host: 'He's back!' The presenter took to Instagram ahead of Monday's show

Susanna Reid has announced the return of one of her Good Morning Britain co-hosts, sparking a reaction from viewers of the show.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the journalist revealed that Richard Madeley will be coming back to front the programme on Monday 6 March.

Sharing a snap of Susanna and Richard hosting the ITV show together, she wrote in the caption: "HE'S BACK! Tomorrow @richardmadeleyofficial returns to @gmb," alongside an emoji showing hands raised in the air.

Richard Madeley will return to the show on Monday 6 March

Richard has been missing from his usual spot on the show for the past few weeks, with Ed Balls stepping in to present alongside Susanna and various other presenters, including Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh.

Taking to the comments section, some fans expressed their preference for Ed, while others shared their excitement at the prospect of Richard's return. One person wrote: "Great! I love Richard!" while another added: "Love him, at least he's not boring."

Before Richard took his brief break from the programme, he made headlines after accidentally misgendering Sam Smith. The 66-year-old presenter referred to the Diamonds singer as 'he/him' rather than 'they/them'.

Richard has been away from the show for the past few weeks

Susanna stepped in and corrected her co-host, telling him: "Remember Sam uses the pronouns, 'they,'" to which Richard corrected himself, saying: "'They', sorry." Watch the moment below.

Susanna's announcement comes just days after she paid a heartfelt tribute to GMB crew members after revealing that she had lost out to Clive Myrie for Network Presenter of the Year at the RTS awards.

"Millions of viewers watching breakfast television, I'd just like to say thank you very much to you because the reason we're here is because you're watching," she said.

"I'm giving the speech that I wasn't able to last night," she quipped, before applauding the team for their hard work, adding: "Thank you to all the team that work incredibly hard every night and every day."

