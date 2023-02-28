Lorraine Kelly says she's 'had enough' as she discusses Prince Harry's latest project The ITV star was discussing the royal on Tuesday's show

Lorraine Kelly made her feelings about Prince Harry's latest project quite clear during Tuesday's edition of her ITV programme.

The journalist was chatting to Russell Myers, who is the Royal Editor at the Daily Mirror, about the Duke of Sussex's upcoming appearance at a live book event for his memoir Spare. See what she had to say about it in the video below…

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly says she's 'had enough' as she discusses Prince Harry's latest project

The royal is set to attend the event on Saturday 4 March, which will see him take part in a virtual conversation with addiction expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté, who has expertise in trauma, addiction, stress and childhood development.

The pair will discuss living with loss and the importance of personal healing during the conversation, which is hosted by Penguin Random House. The event will also include a question and answer session with the audience and ticket holders are offered the chance to submit a question which may be answered live.

Tickets for the event can be purchased for £17.70 via a new website: princeharrymemoir.com.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles' coronation on 6 May has also been the subject of much speculation recently.

Lorraine said she won't be tuning into Prince Harry's live book event

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradbury in January, Harry admitted that his presence at the upcoming event is uncertain.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," he said. "But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

"There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Chatting about the coronation with Russell, Lorraine discussed Prince Harry's potential attendance amid reports that the royal is seeking an apology from his father and brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry's attendance at his coronation is currently uncertain

"There's still speculation about is Harry going to be there, is he not?" said Lorraine. "Does he want an apology? And if he does, what does he want them to say sorry for because there's quite a lot of gripes in that book and that could be quite a long session of apologies."

Russell went on to say that while Harry might have to wait a little while for an apology given the coronation is less than ten weeks away, he thinks the royal will attend.

Lorraine then added: "He should be there, he absolutely should be there. He and his whole family should absolutely be there and you would like to think they would be able to build bridges, I'm not sure though."

