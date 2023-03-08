My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart's family mourn sad loss in heartbreaking post The Haart family are known for appearing on the hit Netflix show

The Haart family, known for appearing on the hit Netflix show, My Unorthodox Life, are in mourning following a sad family loss. Miriam, 22, who is the daughter of Haart matriarch, Julie, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a heartfelt tribute.

The video showed the American flag draped over a coffin while a ceremony was taking place at a crematorium. In the background, two soldiers could be seen performing a salute. Miriam didn't confirm specifically which family member who had sadly passed, but she wrote a sweet tribute to her 'Papa', which accompanied the video.

Julia Haart and her family feature on the Netflix show

Miriam wrote in the caption: "We will miss you Papa, I hope I will also be able to look at my grandkids one day and say I lived a happy and full life. Love you always."

Miriam, along with her three siblings, Batsheva, Shlomo and Aron, and their mom Julia rose to fame on the Netflix docuseries. The synopsis describes the series as an exploration of the "formerly ultra-Orthodox Jewish family adjusting to life in Manhattan while coming to terms with the life they left behind".

Miriam shared the post to her Instagram Stories

Season two of the series landed on the streaming giant at the end of 2022 and focused on the breakup between Julia and her husband, Silvio Scaglia. Julia spoke about the "devastating split" ahead of the series release.

"Divorce is never easy, it doesn't matter who you are or what the circumstances are," the reality star told Netflix's Tudum, adding: "It is devastating but has served as a lesson for introspection, and I'm focused on healing myself and my family from this experience."

Speaking about the huge reaction to the show, Julia continued: "It was genuinely heartwarming to read the tens of thousands of messages from women across the world who left bad marriages, started new careers, left an abusive partner, quit a dead-end job, asked for a raise and were inspired to pick themselves up and decide to turn their lives around and make changes thanks to the show."

