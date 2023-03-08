When will Chicago Fire return from its hiatus? Here's all we know The NBC show is taking a break from airing season 11

Chicago Fire fans are gripped by the storylines in season 15, particularly following the news that fan-favorite star Taylor Kinney has taken a step back from his role as Lieutenant Kelly Severide.

The bosses on the show reported at the time of the announcement that the scripts had been tailored to write in and viewers were eager to find out how Severide's exit would be handled in the show. Check out the video below to see a promo released by the show hinting at Taylor's exit.

WATCH: Chicago Fire promo hints at trouble ahead for Taylor Kinney ahead of exit

But now that his final episode has officially aired, the NBC firefighter series is now on a hiatus. So when will it be back on screens? Here's what we know...

When will Chicago Fire return to screens?

The One Chicago franchise often takes breaks during its run of episodes and for the next couple of weeks, there will be no Chicago Fire on screens. But, fans won't have to wait too long before it's been confirmed that the show will return to NBC on Wednesday, March 22 with episode 16 of season 11.

Taylor Kinney has taken a break from Chicago Fire

The new installment will likely pick up from episode 15 which saw Severide exit. The episode opened with Severide's wife, Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in their apartment before heading off the work, where it's revealed that Severide left to complete training.

But Firehouse 51 wasn't impressed by his exit. Captain Van Meter said to his Deputy: "To be fair he could have said no but this is the best arson investigation training in the world, hands down."

Chicago Fire season 15 will return on March 22

Van Meter continued, "a last-minute opening like this is the opportunity of a lifetime for Severide. After seeing him hunt down that EV charger evidence last month I couldn't think of a better man."

Hinting further about Severide's future, he added: "It doesn't mean he's planning a transfer to OFI," before sharing that he felt the expertise Severide will bring back will "benefit the whole department".

