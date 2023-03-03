The Daily Lowdown: Glastonbury festival reveals its 2023 headliners

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. Today, we're discussing Glastonbury festival announcing its headliners and Ed Sheeran revealing how Taylor Swift helped his new album.

Not only that, the music world is paying tribute to Pulp's bassist Steve Mackey. Take a listen to today's episode below...

Glastonbury Festival has announced its 2023 line up. It's been revealed that the Arctic Monkeys and Guns and Roses will join the already announced Elton John as main headliners for the event held at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Alex Turner and the rest of the Arctic Monkeys will be back on the pyramid stage for the third time in their career, while guns and roses set on Saturday will mark their debut at the iconic festival. Other big names who have been announced include Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Lana Del Rey, with more names set to be revealed in due course.

Ed Sheeran has revealed the special hand that Taylor Swift had in his upcoming album Subtract. Taking to Instagram Ed told his fans that the grammy-winning artist had messaged her long-term friend and collaborator telling him to link up with her Evermore and Folklore producer, Aaron Dessner, insisting that the pair would make something great together. Ed then admitted that initially, he was unsure about working with Aaron due to Taylor's preceding albums being so successful, but added once they collaborated it became something he's incredibly proud of. Ed's new album will be released in May after his mini-tour of the UK which fans can get tickets for next week.

The music industry is paying tribute to the Pulp bassist Steve Mackey following his death aged 56. The musician's passing was announced by his wife Katie Grand on social media in a statement that said they were shocked and devastated by the news. Pulp also shared a tribute for their bandmate online describing him as a beloved friend. Meanwhile, Oasis star Noel Gallagher tweeted his tribute calling Steve one of the good ones, while rapper MIA said she'll be forever glad they got to work together. A cause of death has not been revealed.

ABBA Voyage has been a sell-out success in the UK but now the one-of-a-kind show is hitting the road. The virtual concert experience has been putting on performances at its Stratford, London location since May last year, but the chairman of Universal Music Group has revealed plans for a world tour. Universal boss Lucian Grainge told Variety that plans are now in development to move the show from London and tour the globe. Details on dates and locations have not yet been revealed, but Voyage is scheduled to remain in London until January next year, meaning the world tour could run throughout 2024.

And Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on ticket sales for BTS star Suga's upcoming US tour. The artist, who is a member of the hugely successful k-pop singing group, is due to travel across north America for a string of shows kicking off in April, but, due to extremely high demand, the ticket website has decided to cancel the verified fan presale and general sale of tickets.

It’s not yet known when a sale will resume so fans can get their hands on tickets, but it's been reported that official platinum tickets for a premium price are available. This is not the first time Ticketmaster has struggled with huge demand for concert tickets, the organisation was recently investigated by the US State Department after a number of Taylor Swift fans were left in the dark following a messy handling of sales for her Eras world tour.

