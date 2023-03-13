Oscars 2023: Watch Michelle Yeoh's emotional Oscars acceptance speech as she wins Best Actress Michelle won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Michelle Yeoh has won the 2023 Oscar for Best Actress for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, after a long and storied career.

The Malaysian star, 60, was surrounded by her cast and crew after her name was read out by Jessica Chastain and Halle Berry, before she made her way to the stage.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me, this is proof that dreams do come true," she said, "And ladies don't let anyone tell you [that] you are past your prime."

"I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, they sare the real superheroes. She is 84, and I am taking this home to her... I am bringing this home to you," she continued.

Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Williams were all also nominated for Best Actress. Michelle was the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to be nominated - and to win - for Best Actress.

EEAAO is a genre-bending thriller that follows Michelle's middle-aged Evelyn Wang, a dissatisfied laundromat owner who gets swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

Ke Huy Quan - who won Best Supporting Actress - stars as her husband Waymond Wang, while Stephanie Hsu plays dual roles as their daughter Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki, the Alphaverse version of Joy, who has created an 'everything bagel' black hole that could destroy the entire multiverse.

In its almost 100-year history less than 20 Asian actors have been nominated at the Academy Awards; 2023 has the highest number of Asian actors ever nominated across the acting categories. ·

Michelle hit the headlines following her triumphant win at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the first Asian woman to take home the prestigious award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.