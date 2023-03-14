Avril Lavigne dazzles in mini dress and thigh-high boots - but gets interrupted by streaker on stage The Sk8er Boi singer had just received an award at the Juno Awards in Canada

Avril Lavigne had a bit of a Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs moment while on stage at an awards show.

The singer was part of the slew of presenters and nominees at the Juno Awards in her home country of Canada – the awards were held in Edmonton – when none other than a topless streaker interrupted her on stage.

Shortly after she was awarded the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award and was giving a speech, she was cut off by a topless woman who didn't hesitate to walk up to Avril and wave her hands in the air. The singer has had some tumultuous weeks lately, following her break up from Mod Sun, which you can learn about in the video below.

Donning an oversized mini dress paired with knee-high – and sky-high – leather boots, layered with a shiny vinyl coat, the Complicated hitmaker was waving her own hands in the air, holding up her newly earned award, when the streaker upstaged her.

The culprit herself was simply wearing bubblegum pink cargo pants, with nothing else, covering her chest with nipple covers.

She appeared to be protesting climate change, and had written over her body phrases such as: "Our clock is ticking," and: "Land back," as well as: "Save the green belt," a policy used for land-use planning in the effort to protect undeveloped, wild, or agricultural land.

The star tried her best to keep her cool

Photos see the woman approaching Avril and even twerking behind her, though Entertainment Tonight reports that as soon as she noticed what was happening, she told her off, repeatedly exclaiming: "Get the [expletive] off," several times.

Security eventually came up on stage, and the protester was promptly removed from the premises.

Avril handled the unexpected incident with grace

Avril has been dealt quite the bit of turmoil lately, and the streaker isn't the only occurrence involving her that has shocked fans.

She recently broke up with her fiancé, fellow singer ModSun, and took fans by surprise when she was spotted kissing rapper Tyga in Paris, France just a week later.

