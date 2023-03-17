Viewers in giggles over Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt’s bizarre exchange on BBC Breakfast We love the BBC Breakfast presenters' banter!

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts after Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt’s somewhat unusual discussion about the Cheltenham Races on Friday’s BBC Breakfast.

While fans were delighted to see Naga back on our screens after the 47-year-old was absent from the popular breakfast show on Thursday, they were certainly amused by the chat between the TV presenters - but what do you think? See the moment here…

WATCH: Fans are bewildered as Naga and Charlie have a strange chat

When Naga said: "When you're galloping you're supposed to be on top of the horse, you can't just sit and bump on the horse," Charlie replied: "I think what I'll do is I'll take the testimony of Jack Andrews the jockey over your expertise in the area. That's all I'm saying I think he probably knows what he's talking about." What do you think?

Charlie and Naga chatted about the Cheltenham Races

Taking to Twitter to discuss the clip, one person wrote: "The 6ft 6in Jockey has to wrap his legs around the horse to stop his feet dragging on the ground#BBCBreakfast It's obvious really Naga," while another added: "The horse chat is making me giggle this morning between Charlie & Naga #BBCBreakfast."

Naga has presented BBC Breakfast since 2014, and opened up about her time there in an interview with The Guardian back in 2016, where she called it a "privilege to work on".

The star also hosts the BBC One documentary series, Claimed and Shamed, which exposes the growing problem of insurance fraud and follows a team of investigators as they hunt down suspected fraudsters, recently returned with its 14th series.

